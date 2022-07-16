TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,243. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.