Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Tricon Residential stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after buying an additional 1,483,900 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after buying an additional 2,159,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $97,541,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,471,000 after buying an additional 322,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.