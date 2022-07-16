Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tricon Residential stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after buying an additional 1,483,900 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after buying an additional 2,159,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $97,541,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,471,000 after buying an additional 322,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
