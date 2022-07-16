TriumphX (TRIX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $2.82 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,700.28 or 0.99990619 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

