TROY (TROY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.51 Million

TROY (TROY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One TROY coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a market capitalization of $36.42 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TROY has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com.

Buying and Selling TROY

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

