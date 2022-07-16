Truist Financial Increases agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $33.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. agilon health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.82.

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,634,326.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,453.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,634,326.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,453.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $139,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $240,285.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 736,125 shares of company stock worth $16,676,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in agilon health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,773,000 after buying an additional 456,437 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,522,000 after buying an additional 177,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in agilon health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,674,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

