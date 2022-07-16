Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.04.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

