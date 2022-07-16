Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 81,695 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,176,000. MercadoLibre makes up about 17.4% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned about 0.16% of MercadoLibre as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $34.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $689.99. The company had a trading volume of 749,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,901. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $721.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $963.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,529.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.