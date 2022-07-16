Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Decreases Stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. reduced its stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,800 shares during the period. MELI Kaszek Pioneer comprises 0.4% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned 0.73% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEKA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

