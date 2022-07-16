Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given New 22.55 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 22.10 to 22.55 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 424,078 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 265,015 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

