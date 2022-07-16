Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Turners Automotive Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.71.

Get Turners Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Turners Automotive Group news, insider Aaron Saunders bought 125,000 shares of Turners Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$250,000.00 ($168,918.92).

About Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.