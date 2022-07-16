Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 185,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 90,196 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 234,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 21.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.