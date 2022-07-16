Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.70.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.