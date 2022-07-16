UBS Group Cuts Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target to €6.70

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €7.15 ($7.15) to €6.70 ($6.70) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Bankinter from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.50) to €5.60 ($5.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.00) to €5.45 ($5.45) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.30) to €6.75 ($6.75) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bankinter from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.72.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

