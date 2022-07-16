UBS Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Danone Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BN stock opened at €53.69 ($53.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.09. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($61.87) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($72.13).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

