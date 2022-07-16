UBS Group Trims Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Target Price to $37.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.3 %

SHOO stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

