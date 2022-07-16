UniFarm (UFARM) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $104,017.22 and $41,821.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniFarm has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00050436 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022827 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001916 BTC.
About UniFarm
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
