Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Decreased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $209.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.91. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

