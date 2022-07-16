Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Union Pacific from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

