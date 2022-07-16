United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 2,056 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 314,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after buying an additional 163,958 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 608,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,016,000 after buying an additional 140,027 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

