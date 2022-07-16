United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 2,671 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Bank of America by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 223,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 116,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

