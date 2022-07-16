United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $173.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

