United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,813.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 528,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

