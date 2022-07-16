United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.