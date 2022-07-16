United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 674.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 36.9% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 39,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

PayPal Trading Up 6.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

