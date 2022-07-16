United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $297.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.25 and a 200-day moving average of $369.26. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.94.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

