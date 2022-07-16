United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

