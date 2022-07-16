United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %

UPS stock opened at $182.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.