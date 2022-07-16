United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.62.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average of $196.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.