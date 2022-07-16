UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.40-21.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.68. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.40-$21.90 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 5.4 %

UNH opened at $529.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.73 and its 200 day moving average is $494.03. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $560.43.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

