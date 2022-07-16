Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 18.34%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

UNTY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $281.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.07. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

