Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 38.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.87. 30,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.07. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNTY. StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

