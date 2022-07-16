Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 38.44%.
Unity Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.87. 30,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.07. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.
Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNTY. StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.
About Unity Bancorp
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
