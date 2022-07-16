Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.64.

NYSE:UHS opened at $103.05 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.58.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 64.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after purchasing an additional 184,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

