Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.69

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $5.22. Urban One shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 70,601 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $277.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,028.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $380,704.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $48,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,028.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,839 shares of company stock worth $611,730. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

