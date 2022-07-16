Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.69

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $5.22. Urban One shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 70,601 shares.
Urban One Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $277.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban One (UONE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.