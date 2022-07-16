USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2,333.3%.

Shares of USAC opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.81. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

