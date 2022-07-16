USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $60,922.75 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004566 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013704 BTC.
- USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.
- Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
