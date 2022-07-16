Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Up 0.6%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 1,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Vaccitech Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech makes up 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned about 0.31% of Vaccitech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
