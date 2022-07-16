Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Down 7.1%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.51. 2,866,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 36,040,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Vale Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,147,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 345,488 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

