Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valor Latitude Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

