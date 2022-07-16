Van Elle (LON:VANL) Shares Up 1.4%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.25 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43). 65,655 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 56,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising steel piling and driven piling services; and drilled piling services.

