Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$22.64 and last traded at C$22.63. Approximately 22,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 71,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.53.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.75.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.