Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $350,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $145.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

