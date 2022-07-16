Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VEA opened at $40.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19.

