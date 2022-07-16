Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,399,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,650,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.08 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

