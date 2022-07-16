Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

