Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,440. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

