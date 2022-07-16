Veil (VEIL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $77.00

Veil (VEIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $209,748.36 and $77.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,780.17 or 0.99952948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00207593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00262082 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00111050 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00063314 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004357 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.