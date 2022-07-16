Velas (VLX) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. Velas has a market capitalization of $101.98 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002203 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002435 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,326,382,176 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

