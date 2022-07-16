VerusCoin (VRSC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,606.00

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.32 million and $18,606.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00047633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001874 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,372,205 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

