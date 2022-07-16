Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Stock Price Down 1%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 69,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 57,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Via Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Via Renewables Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $259.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Via Renewables Announces Dividend

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.15 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Via Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Via Renewables during the first quarter worth about $557,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Via Renewables during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 22.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

