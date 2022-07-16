VIBE (VIBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $903.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

